Car on the Lake ! by tosee
Car on the Lake !

It got really cold, the ice got thicker, so now the
ice fisherpeople can drive onto the lake and put their semi permanent ice fishing houses on the lake
11th January 2020 11th Jan 20

Tom

@tosee
