Photo 2199
Winter's Pond
the old man graces,
the pond with a white frosting -
his thoughts of warm nights
7th February 2020
7th Feb 20
Tom
ace
@tosee
Views
5
5
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
5th February 2020 2:57pm
Tags
theme-blackwhite
