Winter Flower by tosee
Photo 2213

Winter Flower

A broken stem a dangling flower against the
backdrop of snow
21st February 2020 21st Feb 20

Tom

ace
@tosee
Issi Bannerman ace
This is very special Tom. Love it.
February 21st, 2020  
