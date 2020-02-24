Sign up
Photo 2216
Leftovers
Hydrangea blooms leftover from the summer
Not a lot of creativity we have been taking care of our cat Boots. She had 7 teeth pulled on Thursday, we are making progress and things are looking better.
24th February 2020
24th Feb 20
Tom
ace
@tosee
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1
Taken
23rd February 2020 10:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-blackwhite
kali
ace
poor kitty!
February 25th, 2020
