Leftovers by tosee
Leftovers

Hydrangea blooms leftover from the summer

Not a lot of creativity we have been taking care of our cat Boots. She had 7 teeth pulled on Thursday, we are making progress and things are looking better.
24th February 2020 24th Feb 20

kali ace
poor kitty!
February 25th, 2020  
