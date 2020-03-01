Previous
West Medicine Lake Drive by tosee
Photo 2222

West Medicine Lake Drive

Heading towards the frozen lake, the roads are clear and the snow is gradually disappearing.
1st March 2020

Tom

@tosee
Photo Details

Claes ace
A very pleasing composition - even though the road is going to the right out of the picture, there is a nice balance to the whole frame
March 1st, 2020  
