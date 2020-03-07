Sign up
Photo 2224
In the Air
The lake is still frozen but springtime was in the air along with a yellow ball that made the dog very happy. One has to look carefully but the ball is there. (used a Voigtlander 28mm lens at f/2)
7th March 2020
7th Mar 20
Tom
ace
@tosee
365
LEICA CL
Tags
dogs
people
their
