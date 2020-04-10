Sign up
Photo 2258
Loon on Medicine Lake
My battery was dead in the camera, no spare, but by switching it on and off several times was able to get this as my last shot this morning
10th April 2020
10th Apr 20
Tom
ace
@tosee
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
X-H1
Taken
10th April 2020 8:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lake
,
medicine
