Heron at the Pond by tosee
Photo 2262

Heron at the Pond

This is a a man made dam/spillway between
pond 1 and pond 2 prior to the water entering
Medicine Lake. On our walk to the pond Pam and I did not encounter anyone, it was cold, gray and some blowing snow so social distancing was easy.
14th April 2020

Tom

@tosee
Photo Details

