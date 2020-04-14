Sign up
Photo 2262
Heron at the Pond
This is a a man made dam/spillway between
pond 1 and pond 2 prior to the water entering
Medicine Lake. On our walk to the pond Pam and I did not encounter anyone, it was cold, gray and some blowing snow so social distancing was easy.
14th April 2020
14th Apr 20
Tom
ace
@tosee
2916
photos
93
followers
70
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
LEICA CL
Taken
14th April 2020 2:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lake
,
medicine
