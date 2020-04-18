Sign up
Photo 2266
Osprey
Osprey at the pond, and yes, once again it was Pam who spotted the Osprey.
18th April 2020
18th Apr 20
Tom
@tosee
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-H1
Taken
18th April 2020 7:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lake
,
medicine
gloria jones
ace
Wow...Outstanding capture of feather details and great composition
April 18th, 2020
Leave a Comment
