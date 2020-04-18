Previous
Osprey by tosee
Osprey

Osprey at the pond, and yes, once again it was Pam who spotted the Osprey.
18th April 2020

Tom

gloria jones ace
Wow...Outstanding capture of feather details and great composition
April 18th, 2020  
