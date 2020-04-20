Previous
"Back to the Future" by tosee
"Back to the Future"

Last night the young couple across the street
projected the movie, "Back to the Future" and
their guests watched it from the back of their truck and car keeping their social distance.
20th April 2020 20th Apr 20

Tom

@tosee
