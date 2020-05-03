Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2281
Rhododendron
Photographed in the morning light with my old
135mm lens in it's macro mode. Not truly macro but allows one to focus closer with a very shallow dof. Almost got rid of this lens years ago
but kept it and enjoy the way it renders so..sooc
3rd May 2020
3rd May 20
Tom
@tosee
1
365
E-M1
3rd May 2020 7:24am
