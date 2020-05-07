Sign up
Photo 2285
Sandpiper at the Pond
This is the first timen I have seen a sandpiper at the pond. The water level is low, need rain, so lots of mud for the sandpiper to play in.
7th May 2020
7th May 20
Tom
ace
@tosee
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
LEICA CL
Taken
5th May 2020 11:20am
