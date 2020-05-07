Previous
Sandpiper at the Pond by tosee
Sandpiper at the Pond

This is the first timen I have seen a sandpiper at the pond. The water level is low, need rain, so lots of mud for the sandpiper to play in.
7th May 2020 7th May 20

Tom

