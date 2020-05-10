Previous
Tulip by tosee
Tulip

Our tulips have been beautiful this year, during the day and at night, gloomy or in bright sunlight
they have been a feast of color.
Tom

@tosee
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
May 11th, 2020  
