Summit Mt. Shavano, 14,229 by tosee
Summit Mt. Shavano, 14,229

Throwback Thursday 7/19/2005 after a very long hike and climb we were greeted at the highest point of the summit by this marmot .
Album 2 shows a portion of the climb:
