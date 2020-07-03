Sign up
Milkweed
Milkweed
Testing out the very reasonably priced full frame
TTArtisan 11mm f/2.8 fish eye lens, but on an aps-c cropped sensor so the lens has a linear field of view of 16mm full frame . Shooting directly into the sun on the horizon
3rd July 2020
3rd Jul 20
Tom
ace
@tosee
3011
2331
2332
2333
2334
2335
2336
2337
2338
Album
365
Camera
LEICA CL
Taken
2nd July 2020 8:00pm
