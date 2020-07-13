Sign up
Photo 2348
Growing Wild
Spotted in a park near the Mississippi River,
do not know what they are, but loved the
blue flowers and the big buds prior to opening.
So for now will call them Mystery Flowers
13th July 2020
13th Jul 20
Tom
ace
@tosee
3023
photos
92
followers
70
following
643% complete
2342
2343
2344
2345
2346
2347
2348
2349
2343
333
2344
2345
2346
2347
2348
2349
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
LEICA CL
Taken
8th July 2020 8:44am
Junko Y
ace
Look
@taffy
aren't these the flowers we photographed at the Botanic Garden last month? These mystery flowers are lovely in your composition, Tom.
July 15th, 2020
