Growing Wild by tosee
Photo 2348

Growing Wild

Spotted in a park near the Mississippi River,
do not know what they are, but loved the
blue flowers and the big buds prior to opening.
So for now will call them Mystery Flowers
13th July 2020 13th Jul 20

Tom

@tosee
Junko Y ace
Look @taffy -- aren't these the flowers we photographed at the Botanic Garden last month? These mystery flowers are lovely in your composition, Tom.
July 15th, 2020  
