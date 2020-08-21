Sign up
Photo 2384
Battle Creek
A small creek located south of St Paul, flows below sandstone cliffs on it's way to the Mississippi.
21st August 2020
21st Aug 20
Tom
ace
@tosee
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
LEICA CL
Taken
21st August 2020 7:07pm
