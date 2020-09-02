Previous
Next
Hard to Swallow by tosee
Photo 2395

Hard to Swallow

Too big to swallow, the duck seemed to be
choking and trying to get the object out
of it's throat.
2nd September 2020 2nd Sep 20

Tom

ace
@tosee
656% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise