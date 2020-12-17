Previous
Ice Fishing by tosee
Ice Fishing

Ice fishing has begun this winter. Photo not only has the temporary fishing house, auger and sled, the bundled fisherman, but if you look closely
there is an eagle on the ice waiting for it's fair share of the catch.
17th December 2020 17th Dec 20

Tom

Peter Dulis ace
Hope you get some good shots here
December 17th, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
Wow you have solid ice already.
December 18th, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Wow...That looks frigid and slick.
December 18th, 2020  
