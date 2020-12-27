Previous
Thin Ice by tosee
Thin Ice

They are heading out onto the lake to do some ice fishing during a snowstorm. He is wearing Carharts (heavy duty insulated bibs) and pulling
a sled with a portable ice fishing house.
27th December 2020 27th Dec 20

Tom

ace
@tosee
marlboromaam ace
It looks very cold! Wonderful capture.
December 27th, 2020  
