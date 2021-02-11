Sign up
Photo 2541
Warm Inside
Might be bitter cold outside but it is warm inside. What a great afternoon a bit of Quarter Cask, my favorite rendition of Beethoven's Piano Sonata #32 op111 by Maurizio Pollini, followed by some chocolate. More cold days ahead. Yes Indeed !
11th February 2021
11th Feb 21
Tom
ace
@tosee
2534
2535
2536
2537
2538
2539
2540
2541
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
X-H1
Taken
11th February 2021 2:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
