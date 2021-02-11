Previous
Warm Inside by tosee
Photo 2541

Warm Inside

Might be bitter cold outside but it is warm inside. What a great afternoon a bit of Quarter Cask, my favorite rendition of Beethoven's Piano Sonata #32 op111 by Maurizio Pollini, followed by some chocolate. More cold days ahead. Yes Indeed !
11th February 2021 11th Feb 21

Tom

