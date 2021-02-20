Previous
Winter on the Lake by tosee
Photo 2549

Winter on the Lake

They say, who says ?, I have heard that ice fishing saves a lot of marriages in the long Minnesota winters
20th February 2021 20th Feb 21

Tom

@tosee
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Ha ha! Great shot and narrative, Tom!
February 20th, 2021  
