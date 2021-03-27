Previous
Old Barbed Wire by tosee
Old Barbed Wire

the woods of our minds
entangling old barbed wire -
redwing blackbird sings
27th March 2021

Tom

ace
@tosee
marlboromaam (Mags)
Love this!
March 27th, 2021  
