Photo 2579
Old Barbed Wire
the woods of our minds
entangling old barbed wire -
redwing blackbird sings
27th March 2021
Tom
365
X-T2
25th March 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Love this!
March 27th, 2021
