Summertime iii by tosee
Photo 2626

Summertime iii

This morning at Medicine Lake, this afternoon
97 degrees F, dry no rain in sight
4th June 2021 4th Jun 21

Tom

ace
@tosee
GaryW
Wow! That is hotter than we are in Alabama! The scene looks tranquil!
June 4th, 2021  
Leli ace
Beautiful shot - framing and composition. It communicates peace and quiet.
June 4th, 2021  
