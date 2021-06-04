Sign up
Photo 2626
Summertime iii
This morning at Medicine Lake, this afternoon
97 degrees F, dry no rain in sight
4th June 2021
lake
medicine
GaryW
Wow! That is hotter than we are in Alabama! The scene looks tranquil!
June 4th, 2021
Leli
ace
Beautiful shot - framing and composition. It communicates peace and quiet.
June 4th, 2021
