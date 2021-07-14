Sign up
Photo 2637
Ducks
Used an old 200mm f/5 lens, it was a dull day,
but did not want to brighten or sharpen the photo
wanted to keep that old almost analog feel. Just
picked the lens up for $39.00 so playing.
14th July 2021
14th Jul 21
1
0
Tom
ace
@tosee
3378
photos
97
followers
77
following
2630
2631
2632
2633
2634
2635
2636
2637
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-H1
Taken
14th July 2021 9:39am
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
It's a lovely image - so play!
July 15th, 2021
