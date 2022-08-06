Previous
A Basalt Shoreline by tosee
Photo 2793

A Basalt Shoreline

Clouds and sky reflected in a sculptured
water pool carved out of the basalt. North Shore of Lake Superior
6th August 2022 6th Aug 22

Tom

@tosee
Corinne C ace
Beautiful capture
August 9th, 2022  
