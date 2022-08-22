Previous
Tiny Spider by tosee
Tiny Spider

I mean really tiny, just a black spec. Used
an 85mm 2:1 macro lens. To get the 2:1 macro had to be about 2" from the little guy. Used a hand held flashlight (torch) for my added light.
Tom

