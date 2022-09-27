Previous
Next
Morning Cup by tosee
Photo 2808

Morning Cup

Just playing with the morning light and an old
50mm f/1,4 lens.
27th September 2022 27th Sep 22

Tom

@tosee
769% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise