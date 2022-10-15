Sign up
Photo 2814
Grain Elevator
Along the banks of the Cannon River, in Southeast Minnesota, waiting for the Fall harvest. A large bird to the right of the elevator, maybe a Turkey Vulture.
15th October 2022
15th Oct 22
0
0
Tom
@tosee
2814
photos
84
followers
69
following
770% complete
View this month »
2807
2808
2809
2810
2811
2812
2813
2814
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
LEICA CL
Taken
15th October 2022 9:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
