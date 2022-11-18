Previous
At the Cabin by tosee
Photo 2819

At the Cabin

It has been cloudy and cold with brief periods of glorious sunshine. The only one at the camp, enjoying the solitude, quiet, and the beauty.
18th November 2022 18th Nov 22

Tom

@tosee
Photo Details

Cathy
Really lovely! You stay warm!
November 19th, 2022  
