Photo 2819
At the Cabin
It has been cloudy and cold with brief periods of glorious sunshine. The only one at the camp, enjoying the solitude, quiet, and the beauty.
18th November 2022
18th Nov 22
1
0
Tom
@tosee
2819
photos
84
followers
69
following
772% complete
2812
2813
2814
2815
2816
2817
2818
2819
Views
8
Comments
1
365
LEICA SL (Typ 601)
Taken
18th November 2022 8:29am
Cathy
Really lovely! You stay warm!
November 19th, 2022
