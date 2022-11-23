Previous
A Winter Evening by tosee
Photo 2825

A Winter Evening

Taken 5 days agon on the North Shore of Lake Superior.
Tom

@tosee
amyK ace
Lovely silvery gray tones…looks cold!
November 24th, 2022  
Kathy ace
How dark and cold that water looks underneath that weak sun.
November 24th, 2022  
