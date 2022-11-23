Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2825
A Winter Evening
Taken 5 days agon on the North Shore of Lake Superior.
23rd November 2022
23rd Nov 22
2
2
Tom
@tosee
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
LEICA SL (Typ 601)
Taken
18th November 2022 3:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
amyK
ace
Lovely silvery gray tones…looks cold!
November 24th, 2022
Kathy
ace
How dark and cold that water looks underneath that weak sun.
November 24th, 2022
