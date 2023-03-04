Previous
Summer Docks/Winter Fishing by tosee
Summer Docks/Winter Fishing

Medicine Lake sees more activity and use in the winter. Summer one needs a boat, in winter it
is open to all.
4th March 2023 4th Mar 23

Tom

@tosee
