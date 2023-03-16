Previous
Next
Daffodils by tosee
Photo 2899

Daffodils

Spring is coming, right now at 9:30 am it is 8 degrees F(wind chill feels like -11)
16th March 2023 16th Mar 23

Tom

@tosee
794% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

PhotoCrazy ace
Ouch, a cool 70F (I'm not complaining) here. Lovely pic!
March 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise