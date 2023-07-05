Previous
Water Falls by tosee
Photo 2922

Water Falls

Minneopa State Park, Minnesota. If you look at the under cutting of the rock, at the base of the falls, one can understand how the falls has moved around 3/4 of a mile from where it once flowed into the Minnesota River.
Tom

@tosee
