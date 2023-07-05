Sign up
Photo 2922
Water Falls
Minneopa State Park, Minnesota. If you look at the under cutting of the rock, at the base of the falls, one can understand how the falls has moved around 3/4 of a mile from where it once flowed into the Minnesota River.
5th July 2023
5th Jul 23
Tom
@tosee
2917
2918
2919
2920
2921
2922
2923
2924
