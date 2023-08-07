Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2927
Loading Trestles
Used to load taconite pellets onto the ore boats
of the Great Lakes. Located at Two Harbors, Minnesota on the North Shore of Lake Superior
7th August 2023
7th Aug 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Tom
@tosee
2928
photos
77
followers
64
following
802% complete
View this month »
2921
2922
2923
2924
2925
2926
2927
2928
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
LEICA CL
Taken
7th August 2023 12:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close