Previous
Man at the MIA by tosee
Photo 2940

Man at the MIA

He is looking at a diagram describing the buildings of the Minneapolis Skyline. Taken at the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
30th August 2023 30th Aug 23

Tom

@tosee
805% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise