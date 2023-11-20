Sign up
Photo 2984
A Walker and a Runner
On the Stone Arch Bridge
20th November 2023
20th Nov 23
1
0
Tom
@tosee
2984
photos
75
followers
63
following
817% complete
2977
2978
2979
2980
2981
2982
2983
2984
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
LEICA SL (Typ 601)
Taken
19th November 2023 10:56am
Tags
bridge
,
the
,
stone
,
arch
John Falconer
ace
Well done in black and white.
November 21st, 2023
