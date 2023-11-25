Previous
Winter is Coming by tosee
Winter is Coming

Actually the cold has arrived and the ice is starting to form on Medicine Lake.
25th November 2023 25th Nov 23

Tom

@tosee
Corinne C ace
Beautifully serene
November 26th, 2023  
KWind ace
A lovely scene.
November 26th, 2023  
