Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2995
Winter Leaves
Taken on December 7th. Just downloaded today
17th December 2023
17th Dec 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Tom
@tosee
2995
photos
74
followers
63
following
820% complete
View this month »
2988
2989
2990
2991
2992
2993
2994
2995
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-H1
Taken
7th December 2023 11:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kathy
ace
The B&W shows off the shape of the leaves and the veining.
December 18th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close