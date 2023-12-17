Previous
Winter Leaves by tosee
Photo 2995

Winter Leaves

Taken on December 7th. Just downloaded today
17th December 2023 17th Dec 23

Tom

@tosee
820% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy ace
The B&W shows off the shape of the leaves and the veining.
December 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise