Ice Fishing by tosee
Photo 3004

Ice Fishing

Not much ice fishing this year. It has been warm this winter, so no cars or large Ice houses on Medicine Lake. The ice is melting and there is water on top of the ice.
26th January 2024

Tom

@tosee
Joan Robillard ace
Hoping we get some ice fishing sometime this winter. Not holding my breath. Good capture
January 27th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Great capture
January 27th, 2024  
