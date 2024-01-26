Sign up
Photo 3004
Ice Fishing
Not much ice fishing this year. It has been warm this winter, so no cars or large Ice houses on Medicine Lake. The ice is melting and there is water on top of the ice.
26th January 2024
26th Jan 24
Joan Robillard
ace
Hoping we get some ice fishing sometime this winter. Not holding my breath. Good capture
January 27th, 2024
bkb in the city
Great capture
January 27th, 2024
