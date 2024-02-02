Previous
Cedars along the Temperance River by tosee
Photo 3011

Cedars along the Temperance River

What an anchoring root system holding these old trees in place against the torrents of the river.
2nd February 2024 2nd Feb 24

Tom

@tosee
Joan Robillard ace
Nature is marvelous
February 2nd, 2024  
