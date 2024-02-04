Previous
Pam at the Confluence of the Mississippi and Minnesota Rivers by tosee
Photo 3013

Pam at the Confluence of the Mississippi and Minnesota Rivers

We went for a walk around Pike Island, part of the Fort Snelling State Park.
4th February 2024 4th Feb 24

Tom

@tosee
Linda Godwin
Nice scene, I Have been to the confluence of the Mississippi and the Ohio rivers.
February 4th, 2024  
