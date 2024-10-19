Bridge to Fall by tracyleib
Bridge to Fall

Looking thru a railroad bridge over the Clark Fork River near Plains, Montana. The early morning fog with the sunshine brightening up the fall colors made for a spectacular picture.
19th October 2024 19th Oct 24

Tracyann

@tracyleib
