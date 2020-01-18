Previous
night rider by transatlantic99
night rider

This is from our doggie walk tonight. Accidentally shot with a flash, but really like how this came out!
Is this street photography?
SOOC.
Heidi

ace
@transatlantic99
Creativity requires the courage to let go of certainties. Erich Fromm I am back after a hiatus. Hope to be active and inspired.
Saxa van Eijnsbergen ace
Very cool!
January 19th, 2020  
Beau
Love this
January 19th, 2020  
