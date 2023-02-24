Previous
failed inspection by transatlantic99
failed inspection

Found in the woods.
24th February 2023 24th Feb 23

Heidi

ace
@transatlantic99
I was active here a few years ago and am excited to be back. Trying to take nice pictures, that’s all.
Megan ace
Ha! Yes, they fail for rust on the car's body in New York State... that one is not looking so good.
February 24th, 2023  
