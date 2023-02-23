Previous
raindrops by transatlantic99
38 / 365

raindrops

Raindrops can be sooo beautiful!
23rd February 2023

Heidi

ace
@transatlantic99
I was active here a few years ago and am excited to be back. Trying to take nice pictures, that’s all.
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
well done with the larger ones on the bottom and the smaller ones on top in this great daigonalcomposition!~
February 23rd, 2023  
