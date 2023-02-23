Sign up
38 / 365
raindrops
Raindrops can be sooo beautiful!
23rd February 2023
23rd Feb 23
1
1
Heidi
ace
@transatlantic99
I was active here a few years ago and am excited to be back. Trying to take nice pictures, that's all.
38
photos
6
followers
12
following
Views
8
1
1
365
iPhone 8
23rd February 2023 2:46pm
Public
Tags
for2030
,
eotb-148
katy
ace
well done with the larger ones on the bottom and the smaller ones on top in this great daigonalcomposition!~
February 23rd, 2023
