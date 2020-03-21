Previous
Next
reluctant by transatlantic99
Photo 975

reluctant

Shadow wasn’t so sure about sitting for me. More interesting stuff going on further down the path.
21st March 2020 21st Mar 20

Heidi

ace
@transatlantic99
Creativity requires the courage to let go of certainties. Erich Fromm I am back after a hiatus. Hope to be active and inspired.
267% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise