Photo 980
brownie time
Delicious treat, made by my daughter from scratch. The best part was the „real world“ math application when she had to add a third of the ingredients. Why on earth do we not have the metric system?
28th March 2020
28th Mar 20
Heidi
ace
@transatlantic99
Creativity requires the courage to let go of certainties. Erich Fromm I am back after a hiatus. Hope to be active and inspired.
1185
photos
32
followers
56
following
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
28th March 2020 2:46pm
Tags
baking
,
brownie
