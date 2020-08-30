Sign up
Photo 1067
fall is in the air
First cooler day that smells like fall. Bring it on! I don’t like hot and humid weather.
30th August 2020
30th Aug 20
Heidi
ace
@transatlantic99
Creativity requires the courage to let go of certainties. Erich Fromm I am back after a hiatus. Hope to be active and inspired.
1277
photos
35
followers
63
following
1060
1061
1062
1063
1064
1065
1066
1067
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
30th August 2020 1:02pm
lake
,
whitehall
,
landscape-30
