Previous
Next
gleaming floors telling secret truths by transatlantic99
Photo 1068

gleaming floors telling secret truths

As shiny and perfect these floors in my school are, they also reflect that going back to school is on shaky foundation.
31st August 2020 31st Aug 20

Heidi

ace
@transatlantic99
Creativity requires the courage to let go of certainties. Erich Fromm I am back after a hiatus. Hope to be active and inspired.
292% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise