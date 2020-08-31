Sign up
Photo 1068
gleaming floors telling secret truths
As shiny and perfect these floors in my school are, they also reflect that going back to school is on shaky foundation.
31st August 2020
31st Aug 20
Heidi
ace
@transatlantic99
Creativity requires the courage to let go of certainties. Erich Fromm I am back after a hiatus. Hope to be active and inspired.
1278
photos
35
followers
63
following
292% complete
View this month »
1068
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
31st August 2020 3:23pm
Tags
reflection
,
school
,
to
,
hallway
,
“back
,
school”
